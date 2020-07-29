Bereaved families call for a National Day of Reflection
End of life charity, Marie Curie is spearheading a campaign to hold a NationalDay of reflection on 23rd March 2021, the first anniversary of the UK goinginto lockdown.
At the peak of the pandemic, lockdown and social distancingmeasures saw people unable to attend funerals, even for very close relativesand continuing restrictions mean people have not been able to get the supportthey normally would.
Over 10,000 people and a group of cross party MPs,including former Conservative cabinet ministers Esther McVey and StephenCrabb, former Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, Labour MP and mayor ofSheffield City Region Dan Jarvis, and former Liberal Democrat leaderTimFarron, are now backing a charity appeal for a National Day of Reflection, andcalling on the UK Government to show their support too.
