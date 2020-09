Staffing Issues, COVID-19 Cases At Postal Service Prompt Concern About Mail-In Ballots Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:50s - Published 2 minutes ago Staffing Issues, COVID-19 Cases At Postal Service Prompt Concern About Mail-In Ballots There are now 44 days until the November election, and on this day, when everyone is being urged to register to vote, we are learning there are big worries about mail-in ballots. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend