Coronavirus cases in Florida as of September 22nd

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:01s - Published 3 minutes ago

TOLD THEM THEM ELG CHOKED HERAND LOCKED HER IN A BEDROOM.***JANE***TODAY, THE U-S PASSED A GRIMMILESTONE REACHING 200-THOUSANDDEATHS.TO DATE MORE THAN 6 POINT 8MILLION CASES OF CORONAVIRUSHAVE BEEN CONFIRMED IN THE U-S.IN FLORIDA, THE DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH SHOWS THE STATE EXCEEDINGTHE DESIRED 5-PERCENT POSITIVERATE.

THE RATE WAS 4-PERCENTYESTERDAY.THE DIFFERENCE COULD BE ANINDICATION THE VIRUS ISSPREADING, OR ANOTHER FACTOR.THERE ARE OVER 2-THOUSAND CASES,AND 99 DEATHS.BRINING THE CASE TOTAL TO OVER687-THOUSAND, AND OVER13-THOUSAND DEATHS.IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA, LEE COUNTYHAS THE MOST CASES WITH OVER 20-THOUSAND.

LEE HEALTH ISCURRENTLY TREATING 56 COVID-19PATIENTS AFTER ADDING 6YESTERDAY.COLLIER COUNTY HAS OVER12-THOUSAND CASES.

NCH AS