'It's so disturbing... 200,000 deaths is too many'

Richard Johnson 🦁 @WittyClitty A wonderful film Disturbing but fabulous Who doesn’t want multiple little deaths 😍 2 hours ago

Michael @jmsabin10_jeff @Project3P @kayleighmcenany @realDonaldTrump You don't know what you're talking about, respiratory… https://t.co/ZYnfvL1rI3 4 hours ago

🌺🍀It's JakeBrannan folks🍀🌺 ...people using his treatments, & finds they’ve all suffered disturbing side effects as well, including bizarre dea… https://t.co/aoUknz8wQ5 4 hours ago

RazorRex @EvanSkg1993 @MichelsTristan But also a warning: The animal violence and deaths are FAR MORE BRUTAL AND DISTURBING… https://t.co/pnInA0w6xZ 4 hours ago

Mary Kay Acheson @Garagantua @MZHemingway But Covid was not the “cause” of death. Patients did not directly succumb to this virus. I… https://t.co/tBYjHDaRMe 7 hours ago

Katie @jz_wisco @KathleenK40 @Looking4answer5 @GovEvers It's funny how people who use this argument are saying***the e… https://t.co/7nTuTxTZ4Z 8 hours ago

treesinthebreeze55 RT @Turtle26057064: @TexasGOP It's highly disturbing that the @TexasGOP is continuing to support this president that has caused so many dea… 11 hours ago