Avian Die Off In Colorado High Country May Be Due To Fires And Early Snow Storm Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:19s - Published on September 22, 2020 Avian Die Off In Colorado High Country May Be Due To Fires And Early Snow Storm Scientists are looking into what has caused a mass die off of birds in Colorado high country. 0

