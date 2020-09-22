Romney Will Consider SCOTUS Nominee

On Tuesday, Utah Sen.

Mitt Romney announced he planned to consider and vote for President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.

"The historical precedent of election year nominations is that the Senate generally does not confirm an opposing party's nominee but does confirm a nominee of its own," he said in a statement.

Romney said he will follow the Constitution and consider Trump's nominee.

"If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications." Business Insider reports that Romney's announcement destroyed any hopes Democrats' had of blocking Trump from filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat.