Musk hosts Tesla shareholder 'drive-in'

CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday outlined Tesla's plans to cut electric vehicle battery design and manufacturing costs at an outdoor version of its shareholders meeting as about 240 shareholders watched, sitting in a Tesla Model 3 in the company parking lot.

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge It’s Tesla’s Battery Day, and unless you’re one of the precious few who scored tickets to the event,..

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Tesla plans to build in a new cathode plant for its batteries in North America, to help reduce supply chain..

Tesla unveiled plans Tuesday to develop a “tabless” battery that could improve an electric car’s range and power. The company will produce its new..

Tesla announced that it will dramatically reduce the cost of its battery cells and packs — which means the company’s new goal is a $25,000 electric car. The..