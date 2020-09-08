Musk hosts Tesla shareholder 'drive-in'
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 00:59s - Published
3 minutes ago
Musk hosts Tesla shareholder 'drive-in'
CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday outlined Tesla's plans to cut electric vehicle battery design and manufacturing costs at an outdoor version of its shareholders meeting as about 240 shareholders watched, sitting in a Tesla Model 3 in the company parking lot.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
How to watch Tesla’s Battery Day event Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
It’s Tesla’s Battery Day, and unless you’re one of the precious few who scored tickets to the event,..
The Verge
9 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Elon Musk’s Tesla hosts its annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 22, followed by...
OilPrice.com - Published
1 day ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Tesla Stock Rallies 10% On Wednesday, Tesla shares rallied as much as 10%.
The rally added about $32 billion in market value to the company.
Other tech stocks like Apple, Amazon were also in the green after the Nasdaq.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago
Tesla Excluded From S&P500, Stock Sinks On Tuesday, Tesla stock tumbled as much as 13% in pre-market trading. The decline follows the surprise exclusion of Tesla from the S&P 500. An important shareholder cutting its stake, and its.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:27 Published 2 weeks ago