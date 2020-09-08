Musk hosts Tesla shareholder 'drive-in'

Global  
 

CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday outlined Tesla's plans to cut electric vehicle battery design and manufacturing costs at an outdoor version of its shareholders meeting as about 240 shareholders watched, sitting in a Tesla Model 3 in the company parking lot.


