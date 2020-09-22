Global  
 

When Will Trump Announce SCOTUS Pick

On Monday, President Donald Trump said he would announce his Supreme Court pick on Saturday.

The President has been fielding advice and floating potential nominees to a wide orbit of advisers.

The decision is one of the biggest decisions of Trump's presidency.

CNN reports the President was on the phone the entire weekend as he campaigned in North Carolina on Saturday and visited his golf course Sunday.

Two sources said that in those calls, he's made one thing clear: he wants to move fast.

"I think it'll be on Friday or Saturday and we want to pay respect," Trump said in a Monday morning interview on "Fox and Friends." The White House believes the nomination is a political lifeline needed to win the election on November 3rd.

One Trump official told CNN the President needs to be careful to appoint the right person and be respectful to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.


