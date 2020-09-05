Irresistible Movie Clip - Helping the Opposition
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Irresistible Movie Clip - Helping the Opposition - Big Mike (Will Sasso) lends a hand and helps Gary Zimmer (Steve Carrell) carry some stuff back to his car.
From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the comedy of a Democrat political consultant (Steve Carell) who helps a retired Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.