Irresistible Movie Clip - Helping the Opposition

Irresistible Movie Clip - Helping the Opposition - Big Mike (Will Sasso) lends a hand and helps Gary Zimmer (Steve Carrell) carry some stuff back to his car.

From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the comedy of a Democrat political consultant (Steve Carell) who helps a retired Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.