Study Finds Screen Time Has Skyrocketed For Some Kids During The Pandemic

A study by the non-profit group Parents Together found screen time during the pandemic has increased 500% for nearly half of the families that responded.

But what effect does all of that extra screen time have on our kids?

WCCO’s Kate Raddatz spoke to an expert to find out, (2:07).

WCCO 4 News at 6 – September 22, 2020