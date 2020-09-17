Drones to begin delivery of COVID-19 testing kits in North Las Vegas
Walmart, Quest Diagnostics, and DroneUp have announced a pilot program to provide drone delivery of COVID-19 at-home self-collection kits to single-family homes in the North Las Vegas-area.
More: https://www.ktnv.com/news/coronavirus/drones-to-begin-delivery-of-covid-19-testing-kits-in-north-las-vegas
TO DROP OFF "COVID- 19 AT HOMETESTS" BY DRONE HERE IN THEVALLEY.IT IS WORKING WITH QUESTDIAGNOSTICS AND "DRONE UP." THEDRONES WILL LAUNCH FROM THEWALMART NEAR CRAIG AND CLAYTON.IF YOU LIVE WITHIN A MILE OFTHAT STORE ..YOU CAN GET THE TESTS FROM THEDRONE.THEN YOU'LL SHIP THE SAMPLE TOA QUEST DIAGNOSTICS LAB.WE HAVE MORE INFORMATION ONK-T- N-V DOT COM.