Drones to begin delivery of COVID-19 testing kits in North Las Vegas

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Walmart, Quest Diagnostics, and DroneUp have announced a pilot program to provide drone delivery of COVID-19 at-home self-collection kits to single-family homes in the North Las Vegas-area.

More: https://www.ktnv.com/news/coronavirus/drones-to-begin-delivery-of-covid-19-testing-kits-in-north-las-vegas

