Make-A-Wish, Republic FC gift soccer-loving Sacramento teen with new wheelchair

TEENAGER WITH A BRAND NEW SETOF WHEELS TODAY.

FOX FORTY'SKAY RECEDE HAS HIS STORY.A NEW SET OF WHEELS FORMICHAEL WATSON.

WHICH HELPSHIM MANEUVER CAKE AND BLOCK INA SPORT THAT HAS SPARKEDPASSIONS ARE JUST REALLYENJOYED CERTAINLY PLAYEDSOCCER AND THEY'RE GOING TOBUSINESSES THAT CAN SO LEAD.LISTEN TO TIME SO THATCOULD HELP ME DO THE 19 YEAROLD SACRAMENTO TEEN HAS BEENGIFTED THIS NEW WHEELCHAIR,THANKS TO MAKE A WISH MICHAELHAS A TRUE PASSION FOR SOCCERIN THIS HAS BEEN SOMETHINGTHAT'S REALLY GIVEN HIM SOMUCH.PASSION IN LIFE, YOU KNOW,ESPECIALLY THE LAST YEAR AND AHALF WITH THE HELP OF THESACRAMENTO REPUBLIC SOCCERTEAM HAS BEEN EXCITING TO SEEMICHAEL AND NOW HE'S SHOWINGOFF HIS KEEPER SKILLS FOR ALLOF US TO SEE MICHAEL HASDUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHYAND HAS LIMITED MOBILITY BUTHAS ALWAYS DREAMED OF MOREI'VE ALWAYS WANTED TO PLAYLIKE A SPORT AND I REALLYCOULDN'T BECAUSE OF MYDISABILITY THEN A FRIEND TOLDHIM ABOUT POWER SOCCER STARTEDDOING IT IN DECEMBER AND JUSTPICKED IT UP THIS UNNATURAL ISREALLY NICE.

HE BECAME THE SECVALLEY, FLAMES KEEPER.AND NOW PLAYS WITH PEERSBUT MORE IMPORTANTLY IS AFRIEND AMONG TEAMMATES WASABLE TO MAINTAIN SOME CONTACTPEOPLE COMMON INTERESTS, CHAIRIS A RENTAL AND NOW THAT HEHAS ONE OF HIS OWN.

AND YEAHHE'S HAVING A BALL ANDPROMISES TO DISAPPOINT HISRIVALS AND I CAN GET ANYTHINGIN IT.

IN SACRAMENTO, KAYRECEDE FOX 40 NEWS.