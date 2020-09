Woman breaks record swimming across Monterey Bay

Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 00:54s - Published 10 hours ago

She was able to swim from Santa Cruz to Monterey in record time

MARATHON SWIMMER SETA NEW RECORDSWIMMING ACROSS THEMONTEREY BAYOVERNIGHT...CATHERINE BREEDMADE IT TO SHORE INMONTEREY AROUND 9:30THIS MORNING.SHE STARTED LASTNIGHT AROUND NINE...SWIMMING FROM SANTACRUZ....TO MONTEREY INTWELVE HOURS AND 42MINUTES.I WAS JUST SO PROUD OF MYSELFFOEVEN BEGINING THIS SWIM IN THEMIDST OF EVERYTHING GOING ON INTHE WORLD.... THAT I COULD EVENSTART IT AND FINISH IT.

I'M JUSTSO....PROUD OF MYSELF.

IM PROUD THAT IWAS TOUGH TODATHE PREVIOUS RECORDWAS FOR 13 HOURS.BREED SAYS SHE'SBEEN EYEING THIS SWIMFOR A WHILE... AALSO WANTED TO BRINGATTENTION TO DIVERSITYIN AQUATICS.

