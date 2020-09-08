Border Patrol agent stabbed near Nogales; suspect fatally shot

A Border Patrol agent was stabbed while trying to arrest a group of people who were suspected of...



Tweets about this MyPetsRMyLife RT @SenMcSallyAZ: Last night’s stabbing of a border patrol agent in AZ is a stark reminder that these agents put their lives on the line ev… 5 seconds ago J. B. Maguire RT @brandondarby: Border Patrol Agent Stabbed -- Assailant Shot, Killed https://t.co/oarKzfXk0l 3 minutes ago suzyrice RT @HarleyandGuns: And all we keep hearing from the left and MSM is "They're just hard workers trying to make a better life." #BuildTheWall… 3 minutes ago Angela Martin RT @PrayerHarbor: PRAYER REQUEST 🙏🙏🙏 Please pray for the healing of a border patrol agent in Arizona who was stabbed. 5 minutes ago Rose🍥 #IAMRepublican 🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @PatrioticTexanV: Border Patrol agent in Arizona stabbed, fatally shoots attacker Say No to Open Borders Say No to Abolish ICE Say No to… 6 minutes ago News 8 WROC An Arizona Border Patrol agent shot and killed an undocumented immigrant who stabbed him several times. https://t.co/FAMu426uyn 8 minutes ago catherine annette RT @RepDLesko: Praying for the healing of this brave border patrol agent. I am grateful for the work our law enforcement and @CBP officers… 9 minutes ago Deplorable OldGeezer #BorderPatrol Agent Stabbed — Assailant Shot, Killed https://t.co/MQZbzTCBSr The incident occurred as the agent att… https://t.co/YAJsvu87rv 11 minutes ago