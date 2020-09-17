Donald Trump says 200,000 death toll could have been far worse
Donald Trump says 200,000 death toll could have been far worse
US President Donald Trump has again blamed China as his country's death tollfrom Covid-19 passed 200,000.
Mr Trump said the toll could have been as highas three million had his administration not acted to contain the coronavirus.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Related news from verified sources
Donald Trump has downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic as the death toll in the US...
New Zealand Herald - Published
1 hour ago Also reported by •
Mediaite
As the coronavirus pandemic began bearing down on the United States in March, President Donald Trump...
Japan Today - Published
2 days ago
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted President Donald Trump for saying the U.S. coronavirus...
Mediaite - Published
5 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
When Will Trump Announce SCOTUS Pick On Monday, President Donald Trump said he would announce his Supreme Court pick on Saturday. The President has been fielding advice and floating potential nominees to a wide orbit of advisers. The.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:45 Published 3 hours ago
Romney Will Consider SCOTUS Nominee On Tuesday, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney announced he planned to consider and vote for President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court. "The historical precedent of election year nominations is that.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:29 Published 3 hours ago
Will McConnell Win Again? President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are gearing up for a massive confirmation fight. The raging battle is over the replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. In 2016,.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:54 Published 4 hours ago