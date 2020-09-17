Global  
 

Donald Trump says 200,000 death toll could have been far worse

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
US President Donald Trump has again blamed China as his country's death tollfrom Covid-19 passed 200,000.

Mr Trump said the toll could have been as highas three million had his administration not acted to contain the coronavirus.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump: There's "one or two" top contenders for Supreme Court vacancy

 President Trump and Senate Republicans are preparing to move quickly after the president names his nominee for the high court. CBS News chief congressional..
CBS News

Race to the White House: Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump

 Cindy McCain endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for US president today in a rebuke of President Donald Trump by the widow of the GOP's 2008 nominee.Trump has had a..
New Zealand Herald

Trump makes campaign swing through Pennsylvania

 President Trump held a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night. Mr. Trump said Republicans have great "unity," except for a couple of Republican senators..
CBS News

Covid-19 coronavirus: Donald Trump claims virus 'affects virtually nobody' as death toll passes 200,000

 Donald Trump has downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic as the death toll in the US passes the 200,000 mark."It affects virtually nobody – it's..
New Zealand Herald

Covid-19 coronavirus: Donald Trump claims virus 'affects virtually nobody' as death toll passes 200,000

Covid-19 coronavirus: Donald Trump claims virus 'affects virtually nobody' as death toll passes 200,000 Donald Trump has downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic as the death toll in the US...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Mediaite


U.S. virus death toll set to pass 200,000; Trump sees no need for regret

As the coronavirus pandemic began bearing down on the United States in March, President Donald Trump...
Japan Today - Published

‘What Kind of President Do We Have?!’: Schumer Rages Against ‘Monstrous’ Trump Dismissing Blue State Deaths in Blistering Senate Floor Rant

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted President Donald Trump for saying the U.S. coronavirus...
Mediaite - Published


