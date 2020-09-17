Global  
 

Kings football has a 3-0 record the first time since 2015 | High School Insider podcast 9/22/20

Kings football has a 3-0 record the first time since 2015 | High School Insider podcast 9/22/20

Kings football has a 3-0 record the first time since 2015 | High School Insider podcast 9/22/20

Week 5 of the Ohio high school football season is here.

And as the home stretch of the regular season comes into focus, most Cincinnati-area teams are primed for a postseason trip in October.

Week 5 of the Ohio high school football season is here.

And as the home stretch of the regular season comes into focus, most Cincinnati-area teams are primed for a postseason trip in October.

Kings (3-0) is one of the area's top Division II teams this season.

The Knights are 3-0 for the first time since 2015 as they prepare to play at West Clermont (1-3) Friday night.

Kings coach Alex Garvin along with senior running back Ty Stylski and senior outside linebacker J.J.

Handorf joined the WCPO High School Insider to discuss the Knights' success.

You will also hear from Lakota West coach Tom Bolden as the Firebirds improved to 4-0 with an opportunity at a Greater Miami Conference title later this season.

And as the home stretch of the regular season comes into focus, most Cincinnati-area teams are primed for a postseason trip in October.

Kings (3-0) is one of the area's top Division II teams this season.

The Knights are 3-0 for the first time since 2015 as they prepare to play at West Clermont (1-3) Friday night.


