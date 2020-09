Las Vegas Latino Bar Association helps upcoming lawyers Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:49s - Published 3 days ago Las Vegas Latino Bar Association helps upcoming lawyers Over the past few years, the Latino Bar Association has had women presidents who have broken barriers representing the Hispanic community. Their passion for making a difference has brought them together at the Las Vegas Latino Bar Association. They all feel it's their duty to not only raise awareness of the issues that affect the Latino community but also to give back and help those who are in the same position they were in years ago. Programs like Andale and Huellas help raise funds for scholarships and also help mentor law students before, during and after their graduation in a field where Hispanics are a minority. 0

