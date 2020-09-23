Huntington County Learning Center gets $4.5 million for new expansion

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 7 minutes ago

Construction will begin in January for the 2021-2022 school year.

Huntington county community school corporation gets the okay for a 4-point-5 million dollar expansion.

Fox 55's brianna dahlquist spoke with the superintendent to see exactly how the money will be spent.

A work in progress since 2015, the huntington learning center has finally been given the green-light for a 4.5 million dollar expansion.

From welding to the criminal justice field, superintendent chad daughtrety says the 4.5 millions will be going to good use.

"we have 13 advancement placement classes, 60 dual credit classes that will transfer to college, then we have the enlistment piece where students can be a part of the jrotc which will give them the leg-up to go to the military.

Then, we have a learning center where we have half-day programs where students can get a skill.

Daugherty says their partnerships have help tremendously as well.

"we've partnered with ivy tech, workforce development and impact institute where people can come back and get a high school equivalent degree after hours."construction will begin on january 1st, just in time for the 21-22 school year.

One of the many courses offered is criminal justice and officer terry stoffel says the change couldn't come sooner.

"we teach the dispatch program, we have a driving simulator that helps with bad driving conditions and driving emergency vehicles.

We have a shoot or don't shoot simulator which helps hone in skills to shoot or not and how to de-escalate a problem.

I'll have the room to do what i need to do.

I have the tools, just not the room to do it."

Tiffanney drummond, the director of the learning center says their classes are for all ages who want to level up their skills.

"that will lead directly into jobs, it'll help those who are currently working to upscale for industrial maintenance.

It'll help people develop new skills in what they're looking for and that just leads to better paying jobs for the people who take our courses."

Major richard strick says says no matter what route students decide to take, he's proud that the community learning center will help them along the way.

"the traditional university and 2 years in grad school might not be for everyone and the military may not be as well...."

In huntington, i'm brianna dahlquist.

Fox 55 news.