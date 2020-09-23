Global  
 

Antebellum movie - Janelle Monáe - Please Don’t Give Away the Twist!

- Finally discover ANTEBELLUM, the ultimate movie event – NOW AVAILABLE - Everywhere At Home | On Demand.

Janelle Monáe, Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality that forces her to confront the past, present and future – before it’s too late.

Visionary filmmakers Gerard Bush + Christopher Renz (Bush + Renz) – best known for their pioneering advertising work engaged in the fight for social justice – write, produce and direct their first feature film, teaming with QC Entertainment, producer of the Academy Award winning films GET OUT and BLACKkKLANSMAN, ​Zev Foreman, Lezlie Wills, and Lionsgate for the terrifying new thriller ANTEBELLUM.


Que_Linnnda

DMNQ. I thought #Antebellum was a @JordanPeele movie. Definitely was not his work because that movie was all over the pla… https://t.co/QIYzDZj4Qb 5 hours ago

MelaninGoodnezz

SheABlackGoddess🇩🇴🇯🇲♊️✊🏾 I didn’t like the movie Antebellum with Janelle Monae. Those types of films are triggering to me. I can’t. 9 hours ago

reeldeals18

Reel Deals Posters Check out ANTEBELLUM - 2020 - original 27X40 ADVANCE Movie Poster - JANELLE MONAE https://t.co/2VEGYyGBpk via @eBay https://t.co/cmXM0RcLDl 13 hours ago

__babyari

Arielle RT @blackxboldmag: In Janelle Monae's Antebellum, the ordinary is - like the butterfly - metamorphosed. Read Arielle Hall's review about it… 13 hours ago

blackxboldmag

BLACK x BOLD Magazine In Janelle Monae's Antebellum, the ordinary is - like the butterfly - metamorphosed. Read Arielle Hall's review abo… https://t.co/etVlTNVXWx 19 hours ago

NiDaFooFooo

😎FooGonFlourish👨🏿‍💻 The movie Antebellum couldve been an ELITE movie. The concept was creative as***....But the execution of the s… https://t.co/aG2HRpY1Y2 1 day ago

LovelyBeautyXo1

Nurse KP 📶💉💊🏥 I wanna watch Antebellum movie with Janelle Monae so bad but I’m not playing no $20 to RENT It foh 1 day ago

IAM_MVLS

Marvelous Antebellum is a good***movie. Janelle Monae is 🔥🔥🔥 1 day ago