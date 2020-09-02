Allen County Highway Department completes second year of gravel road conversions

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 1 week ago

The Allen County Highway Department officially completed the second year of the gravel road projects to chip and seal various roads.

The allen county highway department has officially completed the second year of the gravel road projects.for those who live along shoaff and malcom roads..it's a long time coming.fox 55's jentill neal tells us what this means for people who frequent the roads.

Matthew richardson lives up the street.

He says before they completed this road he wouldn't dare take out his cool set of wheels, but now he will.

It's music to matthew richardson's ears... the second year of road work now complete for the gravel road conversions.>00:00:16-00:00:26 "the gravel road was very dusty in the past.

We've been working with the county for a while trying to get this chip and seal."richardson says he used to dread mowing the grass because of all the dust... he says it was terrible.his street is part of the 28 and a half mile of gravel highways improved this year.roads were chosen based on having a minimum of two houses per mile on the road.>00:00:26-00:00:44 "it just makes for a safer road.

When you're out here mowing, you don't have the dust.

You don't have the stones flying when cars are traveling up and down the road.

You can keep your windows up at night without all the dust getting inside.

I'm tickled to death that we have it done now."and many more will be complete next year too.>00:00:34-00:00:42"we hope to accomplish 25 miles a year.

We've budgetted and we've forecasted for 2025 to get this complete so we're right on target."the county also got new trucks to help with the process.

Around 2 million is spent on the projects from the county's local income tax funds.

Around 175 miles of gravel are to be chipped and sealed for the next 5 years depending on availability of funds and if the street matches the qualifications.> 00:01:39-00:02:01"it's kinda has to be a cut throught kind of thing for people to get some place.

We hired a consulting group for that.

They analyzed all our 175 gravel roads and started plotting out those that met the requirement and that's what we started working with."

Done for the rest of this year.

