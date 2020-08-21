St. Stanislaus alum Myles Brennan’s turn at LSU

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 days ago

Stanislaus alum is following in the footsteps of perhaps the best individual season in college football history.

It’s funny to think that Myles Brennan could have been LSU’s starting quarterback two years ago had it not been for the arrival of Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow.

- - "it doesn't change anything for me.

Joe - came in here and he did his - thing and what he did was great- and it's my turn now to do- my thing and write my own story- so i learned a lot from joe and- - - - i took things that he did well- and i use them to better myself- but the past is the past, and - i'm looking - forward to being able to play - this season and on saturday."

"the only thing that we don't know - and i- do believe that he's going to d- a very well - is how he's going- to do in the fire.

And the- - - - only way to know that is put hi- in the fire.

I trust myles.

He'- become a team - leader.

Short passing game is - his strength.

The deep ball is- - - - something that he is very good- at.

But i think that takes time- for him and his receivers to ge- the - timing down, and hopefully they- can improve on that throughout- the year."

L-s-u and mississippi state kic- - - - off the 20-20 s-e-c season, fro- death valley in baton rouge...- at 2-30