Founding Member Of The Four Seasons Tommy DeVito Has Died

A founding member of the legendary group The Four Seasons, Tommy DeVito, has died from the coronavirus.


Four Seasons' Tommy DeVito Dies of Covid-19

The original member of the Doo-Wop band The Four Seasons has passed away at the age of 92 in Las...
AceShowbiz


Tommy DeVito, Original Member of the Four Seasons, Dies at 92

He sang behind Frankie Valli in a hit-making harmony group that gained a new audience when “Jersey...
NYTimes.com



