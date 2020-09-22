Founding Member Of The Four Seasons Tommy DeVito Has Died
A founding member of the legendary group The Four Seasons, Tommy DeVito, has died from the coronavirus.
Robert Welch II RT @AP: Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the Four Seasons, has died from the coronavirus at age 92. The 1960s group was celebrated in the… 24 seconds ago
Patricia Hensley Singer Tommy DeVito, Founding Member of The Four Seasons, Dead at Age 92 via @WestJournalism https://t.co/W0BIo1co89 26 seconds ago
てぃーみき RT @frankievalli: It is with great sadness that we report that Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, has passed.
We send… 1 minute ago
Ave RT @CNN: Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, the band portrayed in the hit musical "Jersey Boys," has died of Covid-19 com… 1 minute ago
Nealix Tommy DeVito, founding member of The Four Seasons, dead at 92 https://t.co/oqO2zObYk7 #FoxNews 2 minutes ago
EarthStation1 MediaOutlet Hail and Farewell, Four Season's Tommy DeVito ❤️ 😢 https://t.co/VjhrqRfwvF 2 minutes ago
ゆったま RT @JerseyBoysInfo: The JERSEY BOYS family mourns the passing of the Four Seasons’ founding member, our Spring, Tommy DeVito. As we say in… 3 minutes ago
Champ CNN: Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the band The Four Seasons, has died of Covid-19 complications at 92. https://t.co/3owl9UX44u 4 minutes ago