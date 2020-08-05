Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bobby Shmurda Reportedly Denied Parole

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Bobby Shmurda Reportedly Denied Parole

Bobby Shmurda Reportedly Denied Parole

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole After Almost 6 Years Behind Bars

Like the rest of the world, Bobby Shmurda has little to no reason to celebrate 2020 -- because he's...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •HipHopDX


Fans Demand for Bobby Shmurda's Prison Release After He Was Denied Parole

The 'Hot N***a' hitmaker, who was arrested in 2014 on gang conspiracy and gun and drug charges, will...
AceShowbiz - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Young Thug vowed to link up with Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel once they’re out of prison. [Video]

Young Thug vowed to link up with Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel once they’re out of prison.

Shmurda’s parole is expected to go down some time in August

Credit: Complex News and In The Know     Duration: 00:44Published
Bobby Shmurda Isn't Getting Out Of Prison This Week — But A Parole Hearing Is Set [Video]

Bobby Shmurda Isn't Getting Out Of Prison This Week — But A Parole Hearing Is Set

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:16Published