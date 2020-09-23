Trump sign getting looks in cornfield

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

We'll keep you updated with the latest projections as election day inches closer./// some of us who are politically passionate rally for our chosen candidate... others put a sign in our front yard.

One mower county farmer is taking an unconventiona l approach.

Kimt news three's isabella basco joins us with the story of one man's committment to back president donald trump in his bid for reelection.

Xxx katie and george... as you can see right here... darin voigt?*- a farmer in taopi ?

"*planted soybeans in may that grew into a 12?

"*acre sign honoring the president.

How did he get so inspired?

I went down on the farm to get some answers.

"it doesn't matter if you are democrat or republican ?

"* when i look at a candidate, i think of... if i were to leave my farm."

Nats "and go away, my business, which candidate would i leave it to?"

Nats "i just felt that he knows how to run a business ?

"* he can also run a country."

Farmer darin voigt is using this enormous sign on this 80?

"* acre field o say one thing to the president: "i support you."

"he looks out for the farmer more than a lot of the candidates or the past presidents have ?

"* he did the tariff thing which hurt our prices but he gives back the tariff money to the farmers to subsidize them."

Voigt insists ?

"* this project isn't about polarizing people.

"i"m not out to pick sides ?

"* it's just i'm trying to ?

"* i think he's good at what he's doing, i'd like people to see that ?

"* and to give us another 4 years."

The letters are 60 ft.

Wide.

Already ?

"* voigt's big undertaking has gained a lot of attention.

"my son actually is going to riverland and he was ?

"* he said his name to the professor and they said, are you related to the guy that has the trump in the field?"

Ironically ?

"* voigt says he doesn't want to make his venture about politics ?

"* he just hopes ?

"* it can be used s a way to thank a leader who's shedding light on his chosen profession.

"you go back voigt has gotten some negative feedback on social media ?

"* bt says the majority of people are pretty impressed.

Voigt says the sign will be visible until the snow comes and covers the