Attorneys For Family Of Dijon Kizzee Say Independent Autopsy Shows He Tried To Surrender Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:03s - Published 10 minutes ago Attorneys For Family Of Dijon Kizzee Say Independent Autopsy Shows He Tried To Surrender Attorneys for the family of Dijon Kizzee again disputed the sheriff's department's version of events that led to the 29-year-old's killing, saying that an independent autopsy shows he was shot repeatedly while "writhing on the ground in pain." 0

