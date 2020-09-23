Guy's Shirt Changes Colors as he Jumps on Trampoline

This guy displayed an illusion while flipping on the trampoline.

The color of his shirt kept changing as he turned in the air.

He completed his trick and looked magnificent while doing it.

*The underlying music rights are not available for license.

For use of the video with the track(s) contained therein, please contact the music publisher(s) or relevant rightsholder(s).