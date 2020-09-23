Burj Khalifa welcomes Kolkata Knight Riders in grand way | Oneindia News

Global  
 

The United Arab Emirates chose to light up the iconic Burj Khalifa to welcome the Kolkata Knight riders IPL team which is co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan.

The Dubai skyscraper was lit up in KKR colours.

It showed KKR’s moto and also their players, including their skipper Karthik.

The Kolkata team acknowledged the grand welcome and wrote that: Before the fireworks tomorrow, here's the curtain raiser!

KKR faces Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, September 23rd.

