Investors slashed $50 billion from Tesla's market value on Tuesday after CEO Elon Musk promised to cut electric vehicle costs so radically that a $25,000 car that drives itself will be possible -- but not for at least another three years.

Tesla said it was working on advances that would lower the cost of batteries and increase their capacity to store energy.

Tesla's founder says new ways to make more efficient batteries will drive down the price of electric cars.

Musk hosts Tesla shareholder 'drive-in' CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday outlined Tesla's plans to cut electric vehicle battery design and manufacturing costs at an outdoor version of its shareholders meeting as about 240 shareholders watched, sitting in a Tesla Model 3 in the company parking lot.

The next step in the self-driving revolution is coming in 'a month or so, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk, teasing the company's full self-driving Autopilot.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Tesla is working on new battery technology that CEO Elon Musk says will...

