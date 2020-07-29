Global  
 

F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Facts and figures ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks tobuild on an impressive record in Sochi.

In six races at the circuit it hasbeen a clean sweep for Mercedes, with Hamilton winning four of them.


Formula One Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide

Former Ferrari boss Domenicali confirmed as new F1 chief

 Former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali is appointed as Formula 1's new chief executive, succeeding Chase Carey.
BBC News
Alonso ready to help Renault at race weekends this year [Video]

Two-times world champion Fernando Alonso hopes to attend some races this year to help Renault with "anything they may need" before his Formula One comeback in 2021.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:45Published

Alonso says his F1 return is down to love of the sport

 Fernando Alonso says he decided to return to Formula 1 because he loves the sport.
BBC News

Hamilton in the TIME list of 100 most influential people in the world

 Second time in the list They have included the six-time Formula 1 World Champion in the list of 100 most influential people. This list includes politicians,..
WorldNews

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion

Valtteri Bottas fastest in second Russia practice

 Valtteri Bottas sets the pace ahead of Lewis Hamilton in second practice at the Russian Grand Prix despite scruffy sessions for both Mercedes drivers.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton: FIA to change rules on anti-racism shirts

 Lewis Hamilton says he expects to be told he cannot wear a T-shirt bearing anti-racism messages on the podium.
BBC News

Hamilton, Rapinoe & James react to decision not to charge officers in Taylor case

 Sport stars including LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton and Megan Rapinoe express their disappointment at a decision not to charge any officers with the killing of..
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton eyes Michael Schumacher record despite Sochi virus worries

 SOCHI: Lewis Hamilton seeks to equal Michael Schumacher's record 91 Formula One wins at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi on Sunday despite fears over a potential..
WorldNews

'Together we will make a change' - Hamilton Commission members named

 Lewis Hamilton vows to increase the numbers of black people in motorsport as he named a group to analyse the causes of a lack of diversity.
BBC News

Russian Grand Prix Russian Grand Prix Formula One motor race

Bottas fastest in first practice for Russian GP

 SOCHI, Russia — Valtteri Bottas was fastest in the first practice session for the Russian Grand Prix on Friday as his Mercedes teammate Lewis...
WorldNews

Valtteri Bottas fastest in first Russia practice

 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas is fastest in an incident-packed first practice session at the Russian Grand Prix.
BBC News

Sochi Sochi City in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

Russia to provide €1.2 billion loan to 'closest ally' Belarus, Putin announces [Video]

The meeting in Sochi between Russia's Putin and Belarus Lukashenko came a day after an estimated 150,000 people marched through Minsk demanding Lukashenko's resignation.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:55Published

Mercedes-Benz Germany-based international automobile brand

Automakers Sue US Government Over Tariffs on Chinese Imports

 Automakers Tesla, Volvo, Ford and Mercedes-Benz have sued the U.S. government over tariffs on Chinese goods, demanding customs duties paid on imports be..
WorldNews

Trump: Major carmakers sue US government over China tax

 Tesla, Ford and Mercedes-Benz object to the Trump administration's import duties on Chinese parts.
BBC News

2020 Formula One Russian Grand Prix preview

2020 Formula One Russian Grand Prix preview Formula One heads to the Sochi Autodrom in Russia this weekend for round 10 of the 2020 season. The...
MotorAuthority - Published


F1 preview: A lap of the Italian Grand Prix [Video]

Facts and figures ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks toextend his championship lead further. The Brit cruised to victory in Belgium,and will be hoping to add to his impressive..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published
F1 preview: A lap of the Spanish Grand Prix [Video]

Facts and figures ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, after Max Verstappen's winat Silverstone breathed new life into the F1 championship. The Dutchman'sfirst win of the season suggested Mercedes may not..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published
F1 preview: A lap of the British Grand Prix [Video]

Facts and figures ahead of the British Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton looks towin xxxxxx The world champion has more race wins than anyone at Silverstone,and it would be difficult to see anyone stopping..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:08Published