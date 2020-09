Nevada Gaming Board files complaint against Fremont Casino Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:40s - Published 1 minute ago Nevada Gaming Board files complaint against Fremont Casino Nevada Gaming Board files complaint against Fremont Casino after reports of a woman handcuffed for 90 minutes on property. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UNDER FIRE TONIGHT.THE NEVADA GAMING COMISSIONBOARD HAS FILED A COMPLAINT...ACCORDING TO INVESTIGATORS...IN NOVEMBER OF LAST YEAR...A WOMAN WAS HANDCUFFED BYSECURITY AT FREMONT CASINO FOR"90 MINUTES" FOR SOMETHING SHEDIDN'T DO.ACCORDING TO DOCUMENTS...SHE WAS PLAYING SLOTS...AND SOMEONE COMPLAINED SHE WASSTEALING THEIR CREDITS.METRO OFFICERS SAY ONCE THEYARRIVED THEY DETERMINEDSURVIELLANCE VIDEO SHOWS THEWOMAN COMMITTED NO CRIME...AND SECURITY'S ACCOUNT OF WHATHAPPENED WAS NOT ACCURATE.THERE WILL A GAMING BOARDMEETING ON THURSDAY, WHEREDISCIPLINARY ACTION WILL BECONSIDERED.WE REACHED OUT TO BOYD GAMINGWHICH OWNS FREMONT FOR COMMENT.WE HAVE NOT HEARD BACK.NEW DETAILS ARE EMERGING.....





