Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Truck driver flees the scene after smashing into 3 cars at toll gate in India

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Truck driver flees the scene after smashing into 3 cars at toll gate in India

Truck driver flees the scene after smashing into 3 cars at toll gate in India

This was the moment a speeding truck failed to slow down and rammed into three cars at a toll gate in Dewas, central India on September 19.

CCTV footage shows the truck entering a lane and crashing into the waiting cars from behind catching the occupants unaware and causing severe damage.

Bhurasa police, who are probing the incident, said the passengers in the vehicles suffered minor injuries.

They are ascertaining the cause of the accident and are looking for the truck driver, who fled the scene.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MamaB42360102

Mama B RT @Soup_4MyFamily: GRAPHIC: Full Clip, Truck hits protestor, protestors swarm vehicle to apprehend/stop driver, Driver flees scene, runs… 1 day ago

tielliebon

Tielle @PabloDiabloFU Here’s the footage of what happened right before your video starts. That driver is a fcking lunatic.… https://t.co/5nlow14Qkd 3 days ago

5Starstate

5-StarState @gracefromboston @davenewworld_2 3. Driver is mad they can’t go where they want. Has big truck, tiny penis. Decides… https://t.co/HhksfiEZ8J 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Truck loses control and rams into multiple vehicles at toll booth in southern India [Video]

Truck loses control and rams into multiple vehicles at toll booth in southern India

At least three people were injured when a truck driver in Telangana, southern India lost control of their vehicle and rammed into multiple cars waiting at a toll booth. The clip, filmed on September..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:42Published
Cement mixer truck crashes into nine cars waiting at traffic lights [Video]

Cement mixer truck crashes into nine cars waiting at traffic lights

This is the shocking moment an cement truck's brakes failed and it crashed into nine cars waiting at traffic lights. The truck was carrying 10.5 tonnes of cement for delivery in Chiang Mai, northern..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:30Published
Rare aircraft being carried to museum gets stuck at narrow toll gate [Video]

Rare aircraft being carried to museum gets stuck at narrow toll gate

A truck driver transporting a rare aircraft to a museum was left red-faced after struggling to get through a toll gate. The Gatotkaca N250 turboprop - One of the first Indonesian-made aircraft - was..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:29Published