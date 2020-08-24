Truck driver flees the scene after smashing into 3 cars at toll gate in India

This was the moment a speeding truck failed to slow down and rammed into three cars at a toll gate in Dewas, central India on September 19.

CCTV footage shows the truck entering a lane and crashing into the waiting cars from behind catching the occupants unaware and causing severe damage.

Bhurasa police, who are probing the incident, said the passengers in the vehicles suffered minor injuries.

They are ascertaining the cause of the accident and are looking for the truck driver, who fled the scene.