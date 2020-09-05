Global  
 

Faf du Plessis may open batting in upcoming matches: CSK head coach

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Faf du Plessis may open batting in upcoming matches: CSK head coach

Faf du Plessis may open batting in upcoming matches: CSK head coach

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 22.

It was a highly competitive match as both teams touched the 200-run mark but Rajasthan Royals managed to outshine MS Dhoni-led CSK.

On being asked if Faf du Plessis can be seen opening batting in upcoming matches, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "Maybe, keeping in mind we had a couple of injuries...There could be some movement but right at the stage, we got yet another game in quick successions."


