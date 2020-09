Emily Maitlis' Unfortunate Slip Of The Tongue On Newsnight Is So 2020 Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 00:10s - Published 1 day ago Emily Maitlis' Unfortunate Slip Of The Tongue On Newsnight Is So 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Poke Emily Maitlis’s unfortunate slip-up introducing Alan Johnson is our new favourite TV gaffe https://t.co/OwGKEUbZRE https://t.co/KpZJxCcGgx 13 hours ago Paul Potter - ~WISTEELA~ Emily Maitlis's unfortunate slip-up introducing Alan Johnson is our new favourite TV gaffe https://t.co/0SvXffyiDl #LineFromHell 17 hours ago The Poke Emily Maitlis’s unfortunate slip-up introducing Alan Johnson is our new favourite TV gaffe https://t.co/OwGKEUtBge https://t.co/z1Mh4gNcFc 20 hours ago Bobbie RT @HuffPostAU: Emily Maitlis' Unfortunate Slip Of The Tongue On Newsnight Is So 2020 https://t.co/ddo5RNYM33 1 day ago HuffPost Australia Emily Maitlis' Unfortunate Slip Of The Tongue On Newsnight Is So 2020 https://t.co/ddo5RNYM33 1 day ago