Covid-19: India's Coronavirus cases soar past 56 lakh mark with over 90 thousand dead

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:30s - Published
As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, the tally has soared past 56 lakh mark with 83,347 new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

The total death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 90,020 with 1,085 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

The total case count now stands at 5,646,011 including 9,68,377 active cases.

India reported its lowest daily tally of coronavirus cases in almost a month on Tuesday with consistenly reporting the highest tally of daily cases anywhere in the world.

According to the data, the number of total recoveries remained more than the number of new infections for the fifth consecutive day.The total coronavirus recoveries now stands at 45,87,613.


