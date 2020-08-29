Global  
 

Haifa Liberation Day: BJP ministers pay tribute to soldiers in Delhi

Haifa Liberation Day: BJP ministers pay tribute to soldiers in Delhi

Haifa Liberation Day: BJP ministers pay tribute to soldiers in Delhi

On the occasion of Haifa Liberation Day, BJP ministers paid tribute to the soldiers on September 23.

Road Transport and Highways Minister, General (Retd) VK Singh, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, RSS leader Indresh Kumar were present at the event.

The tribute-paying took place at Delhi's Teen Murti Haifa Chowk.


