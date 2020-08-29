Haifa Liberation Day: BJP ministers pay tribute to soldiers in Delhi

The Shiromani Akali Dal has launched three ‘kisan marches’ against the farm laws framed by the government. SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before launching one of the march. They are demanding that the farm laws be withdrawn. They will hand over a memorandum against the farm laws to Punjab Governor. Last week, the SAD had announced to part ways with the NDA, the third major party to walk out of the BJP-led coalition in the last couple of years. On September 17, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had quit the Union Cabinet after the SAD chief had strongly opposed the bills in Lok Sabha and said that the bills will be detrimental to the interests of farmers. Meanwhile, farmer groups continued their protests and ‘rail roko’ agitations in different parts of Punjab. Protests by farmers against the new laws have been ongoing for the past few days over that passage of three laws - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31Published
A fortnight after a Dalit girl was brutally gangraped by four men in Hathras and a day after she was cremated; the Hathras Superintendent of Police has said that the medical report provided by the Aligarh Muslim University Medical College does not confirm rape. The medical report from the Aligarh Muslim University Medical College mentions that there were injuries but it does not confirm forced sexual intercourse. They're waiting for a report of the forensics. As of now, doctors say that they're not confirming rape,’ Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said. Before the 19-year-old succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, she was undergoing treatment at Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. She was later cremated in the wee hours of Wednesday amid reports that her parents wanted to wait till morning to complete the last rites. The Yogi Adityanath government has set up an SIT to probe the case and submit the a report within a week’s time. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:24Published
Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh stated that road construction industry is the biggest ingredient in spurring the economy. "I look at road infrastructure and (road) construction industry, including all the equipment and material that go with it, as something which is the biggest ingredient in spurring the economy," said VK Singh while addressing a session at 'BITU-CON 2020' via video conference.
West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted 'Chai Pe Charcha' programme in North 24 Parganas on September 12. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh attended the programme. Norms of social distancing were flouted during 'Charcha' amid COVID-19. The election meeting took place ahead of next year's assembly polls in West Bengal.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid his tributes at Moscow's monument to the Mothers of Winners on September 04. "Paid tributes to the fallen soldiers by laying of flowers at the monument to the..