Haifa Liberation Day: BJP ministers pay tribute to soldiers in Delhi

Watch: Sukhbir Badal begins ‘Kisan March’ after praying at Golden Temple



The Shiromani Akali Dal has launched three ‘kisan marches’ against the farm laws framed by the government. SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before launching one of the march. They are demanding that the farm laws be withdrawn. They will hand over a memorandum against the farm laws to Punjab Governor. Last week, the SAD had announced to part ways with the NDA, the third major party to walk out of the BJP-led coalition in the last couple of years. On September 17, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had quit the Union Cabinet after the SAD chief had strongly opposed the bills in Lok Sabha and said that the bills will be detrimental to the interests of farmers. Meanwhile, farmer groups continued their protests and ‘rail roko’ agitations in different parts of Punjab. Protests by farmers against the new laws have been ongoing for the past few days over that passage of three laws - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31 Published now