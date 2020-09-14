Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Sancho shouldn't be United's priority'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:46s - Published
'Sancho shouldn't be United's priority'

'Sancho shouldn't be United's priority'

Former Manchester Utd midfielder Darren Fletcher and former England striker Darren Bent believe Jadon Sancho should not be a priority signing for United.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Dortmund 'consider increasing' Jadon Sancho price as Man Utd grow more desperate

Manchester United are growing more and more desperate as the transfer window ticks down with Ole...
Daily Star - Published

Unearthed Jadon Sancho comments on Marcus Rashford send Man Utd fans in frenzy

Unearthed Jadon Sancho comments on Marcus Rashford send Man Utd fans in frenzy Manchester United have made signing Jadon Sancho a top transfer priority this summer with Ole Gunnar...
Daily Star - Published


Tweets about this

topcrnr

topcrnr ‘Sancho shouldn’t be United’s priority’ #pl #epl https://t.co/fs8EJVuSug 2 hours ago

GiveItGiggsehhh

Devesh @Satya2403 @vishy_united Shouldn't be a priority if we get Sancho,focus on other profiles if we get that money from lingard 2 days ago

ojash_ynwa

Ojash @lalutdd A team like United shouldn’t be starting Fosu-Mensah and Daniel James on the right flank for their season… https://t.co/8G67IlswcV 3 days ago