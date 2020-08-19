Gupteshwar Pandey takes VRS, says not joined any political party

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Police Premier League (PPL) T-20 cricket tournament in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Director General of Police (DGP) of J-K, Dilbag Singh was also present in the event. 16 teams from Srinagar are participating in the tournament. "16 teams from Srinagar are participating in it. We want youth and children to have some relaxed and healthy moments," DGP said.
Actor Ankita Lokhande performed Mahalaxmi puja at home. The Manikarnika actor performed the puja post Ganesh Chaturthi. Ankita shared a glimpse of the puja with her mother on Instagram. She decked up in maroon silk sari with traditional Maharashtrian nosering. In the video, the actor is seen joining her mother in performing puja. Ankita shared many videos of rituals by the mother-daughter duo. Earlier on Ganesh Chaturthi, Ankita had shared a glimpse of her Ganpati. On August 22, Ankita had joined ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's call for global prayer. Last month, Ankita was questioned by Bihar Police in Mumbai in Sushant's death case. Reports had also emerged that Ankita's flat's EMI was deducted from Sushant’s account. Slamming claims, Ankita had shared details of flat registration and EMIs.
On Sushant Singh Rajput death case, JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha said, "What appears is that the Mumbai Police was trying to close the case. It is only after Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed an FIR, a serious probe started. Mumbai Police was not cooperating with Bihar Police that's why we appealed for CBI investigation. We will ensure that the family gets justice." Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly died by suicide on June 14.