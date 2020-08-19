Global  
 

Gupteshwar Pandey takes VRS, says not joined any political party

Gupteshwar Pandey takes VRS, says not joined any political party

Gupteshwar Pandey takes VRS, says not joined any political party

Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey stepped down from his post taking voluntary retirement.

On speculations around his political plunge, Gupteshwar Pandey on September 23 said that he has not joined any political party and has not taken any decision yet.

Pandey said, "I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet.

As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too."


