Raab dismisses claims that virus measures are 'trivial'

Dominic Raab has dismissed claims by leading scientists that new lockdown measures announced by the prime minister are "trivial" and don't go far enough.

The foreign secretary insisted the government has taken a "balanced approach" which protects "gains" in combatting the virus and businesses.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn