Watch: Opposition MPs stage protest against agriculture bills in Parliament

Opposition MPs protested in parliament premises against the agriculture bills.

They held demonstrations in front of the Gandhi statue in parliament.

They also took out a march from Gandhi statue Ambedkar statue in Parliament premises.

Members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M, DMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party and the NCP participated in the protest.

They were carrying posters which read ‘save farmers, save workers, save democracy’.

Opposition MPs are now set to meet President Kovind this evening to discuss the issue.

They have also written to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him not to sign the contentious Bills.

Opposition has been critical of the agriculture bills while the government has said that farmers are being misled by the opposition.

Opposition had earlier also demanded that their concerns be addressed by the government.

The opposition has boycotted the parliament session against the passage of the agri bills and the suspension of eight opposition MPs for unruly behavior in the upper house on Sunday.

Opposition had demanded revocation of their suspension.

