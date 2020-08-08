Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Opposition MPs stage protest against agriculture bills in Parliament

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Watch: Opposition MPs stage protest against agriculture bills in Parliament

Watch: Opposition MPs stage protest against agriculture bills in Parliament

Opposition MPs protested in parliament premises against the agriculture bills.

They held demonstrations in front of the Gandhi statue in parliament.

They also took out a march from Gandhi statue Ambedkar statue in Parliament premises.

Members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M, DMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party and the NCP participated in the protest.

They were carrying posters which read ‘save farmers, save workers, save democracy’.

Opposition MPs are now set to meet President Kovind this evening to discuss the issue.

They have also written to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him not to sign the contentious Bills.

Opposition has been critical of the agriculture bills while the government has said that farmers are being misled by the opposition.

Opposition had earlier also demanded that their concerns be addressed by the government.

The opposition has boycotted the parliament session against the passage of the agri bills and the suspension of eight opposition MPs for unruly behavior in the upper house on Sunday.

Opposition had demanded revocation of their suspension.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Watch: Harivansh breaks fast; Athawale demands ‘suspension law’ for unruly MPs [Video]

Watch: Harivansh breaks fast; Athawale demands ‘suspension law’ for unruly MPs

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh broke his one-day fast against the ruckus in Rajya Sabha on Sunday during the passage of the contentious agriculture bills. Eight MPs from different opposition parties were suspended for a week by the Rajya Sabha Chairman for the chaos in the house. The Deputy Chairman had engaged in ‘tea diplomacy’ but had been rebuffed snubbed by the protesting MPs. Harivansh’s gesture though was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that the gesture ‘showed his greatness and statesman like conduct.’ Opposition parties have now boycotted Parliament and demanded revocation of their suspension. Meanwhile Union Minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale has demanded a ‘suspension law’ to tackle unruly behavior in the house. He said that Members of Parliament who disrupt the functioning of the house should be suspended for a year Athawale added that the MPs are elected by the people to represent them in Parliament and a certain level of decorum is expected from them. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:18Published
Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh Narayan breaks his one-day fast [Video]

Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh Narayan breaks his one-day fast

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh broke his one-day fast on September 23. He was observing the fast against the unruly behaviour with him in the Upper House by Opposition MPs. The ruckus took place on September 20 during the passing of agriculture bills. Opposition on Sep 22 announced to boycott entire monsoon session.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
Athawale demands suspension law for MPs creating ruckus in Parliament [Video]

Athawale demands suspension law for MPs creating ruckus in Parliament

Speaking on the ongoing ruckus in the Rajya Sabha over contentious farm bills, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on September 22 said that they wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders to make a law for suspension of MPs who creates ruckus in the house. He said, "MPs should be suspended for a year not just for a session for their unlawful behaviour. Moreover, if they still behave like this then they should be suspended for the rest of their term. Such law should be formed in the house."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Opposition (politics) Opposition (politics) political force against majority

Mayawati slams both Opposition, govt over Monsoon Session chaos

 In a tweet in Hindi, she said "Although Parliament is called the temple of democracy, its dignity has been shredded many times. Even during the ongoing..
IndiaTimes

Oppn parties hit out at govt over suspension of 8 MPs, hold protest on Parliament premises

 Opposition parties hit out at the government on Monday over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and are holding an “indefinite” protest at Parliament..
IndiaTimes
Parliament chaos: Govt slams 'shameful' act; Congress claims bias, 'bulldozing' [Video]

Parliament chaos: Govt slams 'shameful' act; Congress claims bias, 'bulldozing'

Opposition MPs stormed the well of upper house and staged protest on September 20. TMC MP Derek O'brien approached the Dy chairman and brandished the rulebook. A scuffle also broke out between protesting MPs and RS staff over Dy Chair's microphone. The Rajya Sabha discussion was on the controversial farm laws when the fracas occurred. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his views on the ruckus in Parliament. “Whatever happened in Rajya Sabha during a debate on 2 agriculture-related bills, was saddening and highly shameful. Running the Parliament smoothly is the government's responsibility, but the Opposition's cooperation is also expected. The Opposition should perform its duty while adhering to Parliamentary protocol. This is expected from the Opposition. By planting a misconception among the common people, the farmers, there is an attempt to reap political dividends. This is not in keeping with healthy democratic tradition,” said Singh. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:28Published

Parliament Parliament Legislative body of government

Parliament passes 3 key labour reform bills

 Parliament on Wednesday approved three key labour reform bills that will remove impediments for winding up of companies and allow firing of staff without..
IndiaTimes

Opposition parties conduct silent protest march in Parliament over farm Bills

 Various opposition parties Wednesday took out a silent protest march in the Parliament complex against the contentious farm Bills passed recently.
IndiaTimes

Ram Nath Kovind Ram Nath Kovind 14th and current President of India

Regrettable that President not according hearing to opposition parties: Congress

 The Congress on Tuesday said it is unfortunate and regrettable that President Ram Nath Kovind was not according a hearing to opposition parties who have sought..
IndiaTimes

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman writes to President over ruckus by opposition leaders on Sunday

 Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh on Tuesday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind over the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on September 20 by opposition leaders. The..
IndiaTimes
Requested President Kovind to send back agri bills to Parliament: Sukhbir Singh Badal [Video]

Requested President Kovind to send back agri bills to Parliament: Sukhbir Singh Badal

The President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal, met the President Ram Nath Kovind and requested him not to sign on 'anti-farmer' bills. "A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal met the President and requested him not to sign on 'anti-farmer' bills that have been forcefully passed in Rajya Sabha. We requested him to send back the bills to the Parliament," said Sukhbir Singh Badal. Rajya Sabha passed the two out of three agricultural reform bills on September 20 amid the uproar in the House.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Mahatma Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi Pre-eminent leader of Indian nationalism during British-ruled India

Watch: Suspended MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament [Video]

Watch: Suspended MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament

After being suspended from the Rajya Sabha for two weeks, the MPs protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. The MPs were suspended for unruly behavior in the house on Sunday ahead of the passage of the farm bills. The MPs who were suspended are Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Rajeev Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim. The Rajya Sabha chairman had said that the MPs had tarnished the image of the upper house and said that he was pained by what transpired on Sunday. Naidu also slammed the MPs for throwing papers, snatching the microphones and allegedly threatening and abusing Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh. The MPs refused to leave the house despite suspension which led to further chaos in the house. The opposition argues that the farm bills will harm the farmers while the BJP has maintained that the bills are in the interests of the farmers. They have also reiterated that the bills will not impact MSP or APMCs in any way. The government has said that the protesting farmers have been misled by the opposition parties. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published
BJP MP Rupa Ganguly stages protest against malpractices in Bollywood [Video]

BJP MP Rupa Ganguly stages protest against malpractices in Bollywood

BJP MP Rupa Ganguly staged protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament premises on September 21. Ganguly was protesting against the drug abuse in the Bollywood industry and the 'Me Too' case over Anurag Kashyap. She accused Mumbai Police of remaining silent on the atrocities of the industry. Ganguly said, "Mumbai film industry kills people, makes them drug addict, and keep insulting woman but nobody is doing anything. Mumbai Police remains silent."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

B. R. Ambedkar B. R. Ambedkar India's first Minister of Law and Justice

Watch: GC Murmu takes charge as CAG of India [Video]

Watch: GC Murmu takes charge as CAG of India

GC Murmu took charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on August 08. GC Murmu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar at CAG office. He had stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on August 06.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

All India Trinamool Congress All India Trinamool Congress Political party in India

Centre planning "food-pandemic" for the farmers: Mamata Banerjee

 Chief Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the Centre and said that the passing of the agriculture sector..
IndiaTimes

Mamata calls suspension of RS MPs reflective of govt's autocratic mindset

 The TMC on Monday denounced the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs, with its leader Mamata Banerjee calling the action reflective of the "autocratic mindset" of..
IndiaTimes

Aam Aadmi Party Aam Aadmi Party Political party in India

Delhi High Court stays AAP government's decision to reserve 80% ICU beds for COVID-19 patients

 The court came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party government and sought to know if other (non-COVID) patients had a right to life.
DNA
Sanjay Singh writes letter to RS Chairman after UP govt registers 13 cases against him [Video]

Sanjay Singh writes letter to RS Chairman after UP govt registers 13 cases against him

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Member of Parliament, Sanjay Singh wrote a letter to Chairman of Rajya Sabha after Uttar Pradesh government registered 13 cases against him. The leader alleged that there was "corruption" in the purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19 management by the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh and demanded a CBI probe into the matter. "I raised issue over the corruption in the purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, several opposition leaders supported me, I write a letter against it," said Sanjay Singh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published
‘I may be in jail soon’: Sanjay Singh slams Yogi govt over sedition case [Video]

‘I may be in jail soon’: Sanjay Singh slams Yogi govt over sedition case

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government during a statement in the Rajya Sabha. He slammed the sedition case that has been filed against him in Uttar Pradesh over an alleged caste based survey in the state. The survey was allegedly conducted to study people’s perception f the Yogi Adityanath government in the state. He has been asked to appear before the police on 20th of September in connection with the case. Sanjay Singh said that how can any member of the upper house of Parliament be anti-national. He said he could be in jail in the next few days and slammed the Uttar Pradesh and the Central government. The Aam Aadmi Party MLA said that the government is indulging in politics of hatred. Sanjay Singh had earlier also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and accused it of buying critical equipment at inflated rates amid the Covid pandemic. He also made a personal jibe against Yogi Adityanath. Watch the full video for all details on the case.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:20Published

Tweets about this

Pintu_INC

Pintu Jain 🇮🇳 RT @ndtv: Watch | Opposition parties stage a joint protest outside the parliament over #FarmBills https://t.co/p0mt9efMY5 17 minutes ago

GabruofPunjab

Harinder Singh Dhaliwal :) Romy Singh RT @ndtvvideos: Watch | Opposition parties stage a joint protest outside the parliament over #FarmBills https://t.co/H6U3AU5qCP 48 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Farm bills row: Congress workers hold tractor rally in Ludhiana [Video]

Farm bills row: Congress workers hold tractor rally in Ludhiana

Congress workers along with a group of farmers held a tractor rally at Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana on September 23. The protest was against the passing of new agriculture reform bills in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
Pakistan flies drones across LoC at night to drop AK-47s for terrorists | Oneindia News [Video]

Pakistan flies drones across LoC at night to drop AK-47s for terrorists | Oneindia News

The Jammu and Kashmir police has said that Pakistan is using drones to dump weapons like AK-47s across the Line of Control at night, revealing that Two AK assault rifles, a pistol, three AK magazines..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:33Published
Rajya Sabha MPs end protest, RS Deputy Speaker Harivansh on 1-day fast|Oneindia News [Video]

Rajya Sabha MPs end protest, RS Deputy Speaker Harivansh on 1-day fast|Oneindia News

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh has declared a one-day fast till tomorrow, expressing anguish over opposition attacks in parliament during the vote on the government's farm bills. Harivansh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published