House approves short-term spending bill to avoid government shutdown

Democrats and Republicans in a bitterly divided U.S. House have voted to take a government shutdown off the table this fall.

AN IDENTICAL VERSION MUST BE PASSED THERE BEFORE IT CAN BE SIGNED BY THE PRESIDENT