Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vanessa Bryant suing L.A. County Sheriff over 'cover-up' of Kobe helicopter crash scene photos

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Vanessa Bryant suing L.A. County Sheriff over 'cover-up' of Kobe helicopter crash scene photos

Vanessa Bryant suing L.A. County Sheriff over 'cover-up' of Kobe helicopter crash scene photos

Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for allegedly staging a cover-up and destroying evidence of personal photos of the bodies of her late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna at the scene of the helicopter crash that took their lives.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Law enforcement agency in California, United States

Kobe Bryant's Widow Sues For Leak Of Crash Photos [Video]

Kobe Bryant's Widow Sues For Leak Of Crash Photos

(CNN) Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a photo leak of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna, and seven others in January. The civil claim, filed Thursday in LA Superior Court, seeks undisclosed damages to remedy civil rights violations, negligence, emotional distress, and violation of privacy. The sheriff's department said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

2nd day of protests over L.A. deputies' fatal shooting of Black man

 The LA County Sheriff's office says deputies opened fire after Dijon Kizzee dropped a gun following a foot chase, but there's no video yet of the actual..
CBS News

Dijon Kizzee Family Reveals Independent Autopsy Results

 Dijon Kizzee's family and legal team are announcing results of an independent autopsy, ordered after the family felt the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. "attempted..
TMZ.com

Vanessa Bryant sues Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department over alleged photos deputies took at crash site

 Vanessa Bryant is suing L.A. County, the sheriff's department and LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva over alleged photos sheriff's deputies took.
USATODAY.com

Kobe Bryant Kobe Bryant American basketball player

Kobe Bryant’s Widow Sues L.A. County Sheriff Over Crash Site Photos

 Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit alleges that at least eight deputies took and shared graphic photographs of the victims.
NYTimes.com

Vanessa Bryant Sues L.A. County Sheriff Over Leaked Photos of Kobe and Gianna at Crash Site

 Vanessa Bryant is suing the L.A. County Sheriff and his department, claiming they caused her severe emotional distress ... when deputies allegedly took personal..
TMZ.com

Emmys In Memoriam segment leaves off Kelly Preston, Kobe Bryant, Nick Cordero, viewers react

 Viewers of the Emmy Awards Sunday night didn't see a few famous faces in the memoriam segment, including Nick Cordero, Kobe Bryant and Kelly Preston.
USATODAY.com

Alex Villanueva Alex Villanueva American sheriff in Los Angeles County, California

LA County Sheriff asks LeBron James to match $175,000 reward to help find shooter

 Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva requested Lakers star LeBron James match the $175,000 reward in the shooting that injured two deputies.
USATODAY.com

Sheriff issues challenge to LeBron James after deputies ambushed

 Alex Villanueva's challenge to the NBA star came after the weekend ambush of two deputies who were in their parked police vehicle.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant sues LA sheriff over helicopter crash photos

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant sues LA sheriff over helicopter crash photos Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant, has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •CBS SportsTMZ.comAceShowbizCBC.caSydney Morning HeraldNYTimes.comUSATODAY.com



Tweets about this

_phemelo_k

Phemelo RT @Phil_Lewis_: Vanessa Bryant is suing the LA county sheriff after deputies allegedly took personal cellphone photos of Kobe and Gianna a… 12 seconds ago

chloeangelabby

simplydemgirl RT @FOX13News: Kobe Bryant's widow is suing the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department over leaked photos from the site of the crash, saying depu… 1 minute ago

LakiaSPatrick

Aunty ki. 🦋 RT @latimes: Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe B… 5 minutes ago

AHeavenofHell

Sanjiv RT @Erika_D_Smith: No wonder Vanessa Bryant is suing... “The lawsuit alleges no fewer than 8 sheriff’s deputies at the crash site, pulled o… 13 minutes ago

SaniMontana_xo

SANI RT @ComplexSports: Vanessa Bryant is suing the LA county sheriff and his department after deputies allegedly took personal photos of Kobe a… 15 minutes ago

russwest496

ThunderUp RT @RTNBA: Vanessa Bryant is suing the LA county sheriffs office after deputies took personal photos of the Kobe and Gianna helicopter cras… 16 minutes ago

Dreamin2BeGreat

JaleelLawsonPhillips RT @BleacherReport: Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department over deputies sharing "unauthorized" photos from th… 24 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Sues Sheriff's Department Over Leaked Photos Of Crash Scene [Video]

Vanessa Bryant Sues Sheriff's Department Over Leaked Photos Of Crash Scene

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, a law enforcement source familiar with the situation..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:31Published
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is trying to better understand mental illness. [Video]

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is trying to better understand mental illness.

This comes after three deputies were charged with the murder of an unarmed, mentally ill man and then granted immunity.

Credit: WMGTPublished
Crews On Scene Of Barn Fire In Baltimore County [Video]

Crews On Scene Of Barn Fire In Baltimore County

Crews On Scene Of Barn Fire In Baltimore County

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:39Published