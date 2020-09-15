Vanessa Bryant suing L.A. County Sheriff over 'cover-up' of Kobe helicopter crash scene photos

Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for allegedly staging a cover-up and destroying evidence of personal photos of the bodies of her late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna at the scene of the helicopter crash that took their lives.

Kobe Bryant's Widow Sues For Leak Of Crash Photos (CNN) Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a photo leak of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna, and seven others in January. The civil claim, filed Thursday in LA Superior Court, seeks undisclosed damages to remedy civil rights violations, negligence, emotional distress, and violation of privacy. The sheriff's department said it does not comment on pending litigation.

