Michel Barnier arrives in London for fresh post-Brexit trade deal talks

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives by Eurostar at St PancrasInternational station, London, for informal talks with the UK Government, asefforts continue to strike a post-Brexit trade deal.


Raab confident that UK will make a 'success of Brexit' [Video]

Raab confident that UK will make a 'success of Brexit'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has insisted that the UK will "make a success of Brexit" if the country strikes a trade deal with the EU or not. Mr Raab spoke after a leak letter warned that 7,000 trucks could be forced to queue in Kent in the case of a no-deal Brexit. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Ireland's concerns over potential collapse of Brexit talks [Video]

Ireland's concerns over potential collapse of Brexit talks

On the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, residents worry that customs on trade may again become a flashpoint for conflict.

Brexit briefing: 99 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 99 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Brexit letter warns of 7,000-truck queues in Kent

 Exporters to the EU face two-day delays to trade after transition period ends, a cabinet minister warns.
BBC News

EU's Barnier and UK's Frost take Brexit frustrations onto Twitter [Video]

EU's Barnier and UK's Frost take Brexit frustrations onto Twitter

Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost took their Brexit frustrations onto Twitter with a very public argument about food imports.

Michel Barnier departs London amid Brexit deadlock [Video]

Michel Barnier departs London amid Brexit deadlock

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has departed London amid a deadlock in Brexit talks, after Brussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of the Withdrawal Agreement. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Michel Barnier asked if UK-EU trade talks will collapse [Video]

Michel Barnier asked if UK-EU trade talks will collapse

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is asked if post-Brexit trade negotiations are on the verge of collapse as he walks to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Meghan Markle denies collaborating with Finding Freedom authors [Video]

Meghan Markle denies collaborating with Finding Freedom authors

Meghan Markle's lawyers have denied she collaborated with the authors of a new book about her life with British royal Prince Harry at a court hearing in London on Monday

Commuters react to change in working from home guidelines [Video]

Commuters react to change in working from home guidelines

Commuters in London have given their reactions to new government guidelines which encourage workers to stay away from their offices. The new strategy for England will see office staff once again being told to work from home where they can. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

London business owner on new lockdown restrictions [Video]

London business owner on new lockdown restrictions

Interview with Kevin Jones who runs the NuDawn bar in Well Street, Hackney,regarding the forthcoming tightening of lockdown restrictions. Mr Jones saidthe short amount of time businesses had been given to adjust amounted to"pandemonium" and "disorder".

Michel Barnier arrives in UK for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in UK for Brexit talks

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives from the Eurostar with EUambassador to the UK, Portuguese diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida, at St PancrasInternational railway station, London, for the latest round of thenegotiations on a free trade deal between the EU and the UK.

Passengers return to UK from France ahead of quarantine deadline [Video]

Passengers return to UK from France ahead of quarantine deadline

Rail passengers arrive at London's St Pancras Station on Eurostar, afterlearning France has been added to the UK quarantine list and those returningfrom the country will be expected to quarantine fro 14 days. PassengerStephanie Thiagharajah and HS1 chief executive Dyan Crowther give their view.

Are travellers concerned about changes to quarantine list? [Video]

Are travellers concerned about changes to quarantine list?

People about to head off on their holidays by travelling on the Eurostar from St Pancras have been asked whether they have any concerns about countries being added to the UK’s quarantine list. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Europe migration: EU to reveal mandatory rules on migration

 A new migration pact is set to be announced, but the measures are likely to face some opposition.
BBC News

European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier in UK for informal talks on trade

European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier in UK for informal talks on trade The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier will visit London today for informal talks with...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Brexit briefing: 102 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 102 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Biden warning for a US-UK post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Biden warning for a US-UK post-Brexit trade deal

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no U.S...

Joe Biden warns UK: No US trade deal if Irish peace deal becomes 'casualty of Brexit' [Video]

Joe Biden warns UK: No US trade deal if Irish peace deal becomes 'casualty of Brexit'

The US presidential candidate's warning comes amid international dismay at the UK government's plan to overrule parts of the legally-binding EU divorce deal.

