Meghan Markle denies collaborating with Finding Freedom authors

Prince Harry has sent a video message in support of The Walk of Oman whichwill involve six wounded veterans who will tackle an epic trek across thehostile conditions of the Omani desert over 21 days. The Walk of Oman issupported by The Duke of Sussex in his role as the Official Expedition Patron.
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives by Eurostar at St PancrasInternational station, London, for informal talks with the UK Government, asefforts continue to strike a post-Brexit trade deal.
Commuters in London have given their reactions to new government guidelines which encourage workers to stay away from their offices. The new strategy for England will see office staff once again being told to work from home where they can.
Interview with Kevin Jones who runs the NuDawn bar in Well Street, Hackney,regarding the forthcoming tightening of lockdown restrictions. Mr Jones saidthe short amount of time businesses had been given to adjust amounted to"pandemonium" and "disorder".
