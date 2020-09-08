Coronavirus in Europe: Italy & Spain announce new restrictions as cases surge

With all the news coming out about Barolo and Barbaresco, it's the ideal opportunity to look over the astounding grape behind these wines. Why? Costs are scoring..

Migrants in Italy 'left to sleep in streets' while asylum applications processed Migrants in the Italian capital Rome are being ignored by the authorities and left to sleep on the streets while they await results of their asylum applications, it's been claimed.

Lessons learned: Why Italy is now seeing fewer COVID-19 cases than its neighbours “Everyone remembers those images of coffins being taken away,” said Gloria Taliani, professor of infectious diseases at La Sapienza University of Rome.View on euronews

The UK government is expected to announce an extension to four lending schemes to support businesses...

The upbeat mood in Beijing comes as concerns grow about a resurgence of Covid-19 across Europe, with...

The total global tally of COVID-19 infections has surpassed 30 million. Israel is re-entering a...