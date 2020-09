More heavy rain is forecast in Sudan, where at least 120 people have died and 140,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed.

Sudan's Sinnar state flooding: Families find shelter in schools The worst floods in Sudan in a century continue to displace thousands.

Families struggle as heavy rain, more floods expected in Sudan Since July, at least 115 people have been killed after days of torrential rains brought record-breaking floods.

Sudan is apparently prepared to join the UAE and Bahrain in normalizing relations with the Israeli regime in return for over $3 billion in economic aid, a new..

Soaring food prices hit Sudanese as floods ravage the country Sudan is expecting more rain. Floods have already destroyed homes and killed people, now food prices are soaring too.