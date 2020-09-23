'Enough of you': thousands protest in call for Netanyahu to resign – video

Israeli police moved in to clear protesters from a square in Jerusalem early on Sunday, as thousands protested outside the official residence of the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, pressing ahead with a month-long campaign demanding the embattled Israeli leader resign.

Demonstrators have been protesting against his handling of the coronavirus crisis, which has led to soaring unemployment, and they say he should step down while he is on trial on corruption charges.