Countdown confirmed for Tom Cruise space mission

Although he can't say much about the long-awaited sequel to "Top Gun," Glen Powell has no problem talking about its star Tom Cruise, saying the actor is the "best" stuntman the industry's seen. Plus,..
Tom Cruise is back in action as Ethan Hunt as "Mission: Impossible 7" films in Norway, leaping off a speeding motorcycle as it flies off a ramp and parachuting to safety in a stunt that cost a reported..
Tom Cruise was spotted shooting for the Mission Impossible series in Norway and eye witnesses on set were awed when they saw the 58-year-old actor pull off a gravity defying stunt. Tom Cruise was seen..