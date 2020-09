Residents scramble as truck carrying 50,000 eggs overturns in northern India Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:43s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:43s - Published Residents scramble as truck carrying 50,000 eggs overturns in northern India A truck carrying 50,000 chicken eggs worth 400,000 Rupees (USD $5,437) overturned on a highway in northern India's Uttarakhand. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this