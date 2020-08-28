Global  
 

Blake Bortles to Reportedly Sign With Broncos as Backup QB

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
According to multiple reports, Bortles is signing a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos following Drew Lock's shoulder injury.


Blake Bortles Blake Bortles American football quarterback

Blake Bortles to sign with Denver Broncos as backup quarterback, per reports

 Blake Bortles is back in the NFL after landing with the Denver Broncos, who lost starter Drew Lock to a shoulder injury on Sunday.
Denver Broncos Denver Broncos National Football League franchise in Denver, Colorado

NFL issues $1 million in fines after coaches don't wear masks

 The Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks were hit with a $250,000 fine – but that's not all.
Tennessee Titans win at Denver Broncos as Pittsburgh Steelers beat New York Giants

 Stephen Gostkowski makes a match-winning kick with 17 seconds remaining as Tennessee Titans beat Denver Broncos.
Five observations from Tennessee Titans' win over Denver Broncos: Redemption for Stephen Gostkowski

 After missing his first three field goal attempts, Stephen Gostkowski connected on the go-ahead kick with 17 seconds left as the Titans prevailed.
Drew Lock Drew Lock American football quarterback

@lockszn3 https://t.co/MgbeaqQh4B so happy for this move..... ☹️ https://t.co/Rpf2UEpENE

Blake Bortles to reportedly sign with Broncos as backup QB. According to multiple reports, Bortles is signing a one-year deal…

Blake Bortles to reportedly sign with Broncos as backup QB. According to multiple reports, Bortles is signing a one… https://t.co/Ds86lBlknk

Blake Bortles, reportedly joining Denver, is a smart gamble for the Broncos with starting QB Drew Lock sidelined… https://t.co/iCxYoXNB1n

The #Broncos made the right move by adding Blake Bortles. He could be the reason they stay alive in the AFC West: https://t.co/jKx81kiOM3

DEN Expected to Sign Bortles: Broncos plan to sign QB Blake Bortles after Drew Lock's injury: 'Not out of the quest… https://t.co/uFMjk17NBJ

DEN Expected to Sign Bortles: Broncos plan to sign QB Blake Bortles after Drew Lock's injury: 'Not out of the quest… https://t.co/T72hTlfgX8

#Broncos QB Drew Lock is reportedly out for 2-6 weeks. Should Denver look to sign a temporary starter or stick with Jeff…


Broncos Running Back Melvin Gordon Talks About Hometown Of Kenosha, Wis. [Video]

Broncos Running Back Melvin Gordon Talks About Hometown Of Kenosha, Wis.

Gordon grew up in the city where Jacob Blake was shoot by police.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:27Published