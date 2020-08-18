PM criticises opposition attack on coronavirus testing

Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that if everyone follows the updatedCovid-19 rules set out by Boris Johnson "we have a good chance of makingprogress". On Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister said the nation faces an"unquestionably difficult" winter and warned the latest restrictions couldlast for the next six months.
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer has said he along with The Academy of Medical Scientists warned of testing issues months ago. The leader of the opposition added that a second lockdown is not inevitable and one would be 'a huge failure of government'.
Sir Keir Starmer has said a second national lockdown would be a "sign ofGovernment failure, not an act of God", and would take an "immense toll" onpublic health and the economy. Speaking from Doncaster, the Labour leader toldthe virtual party conference: "The warnings yesterday from the Government'sadvisers were stark. They can't be ignored".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused the government of holding the country back, during a keynote speech at the party's virtual conference.
As pressure continued to mount on the Government over the chaos in the testingsystem, Baroness Harding – head of NHS Test and Trace – acknowledged thatdemand was outstripping capacity as she was questioned by the Science andTechnology Committee.
Baroness Harding says the current demand for coronavirus testing is "multiples" of the overall testing supply, making access increasingly challenging for the public. Though she acknowledged a delay caused by a shortfall in laboratory processing capacity, she also suggested demand from people without Covid-19 symptoms was putting a strain on the system.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says finding people who don't have coronavirussymptoms is the "biggest challenge", while insisting that Baroness DidoHarding is the right person to lead the National Institute for HealthProtection.
Labour's Rachel Reeves has criticised the government for outsourcing their Test and Trace system, describing US company Serco's model as "not good enough". The shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster also branded the government's "failure" to get a working Test and Trace system in the summer months as a "dereliction of duty".
Local lockdown restrictions in England will be eased to allow people to lookafter children or vulnerable adults from outside their household. HealthSecretary Matt Hancock acknowledged that such arrangements were a "lifeline"for many people, and without them they were unable to do their jobs.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that people on low incomes who need to self-isolate with Covid-19 will be eligible for a £500 payment from next Monday.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned the government will not hesitate to take "more stringent action" should the public continue flout lockdown restrictions.