PM criticises opposition attack on coronavirus testing

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:42s - Published
PM criticises opposition attack on coronavirus testing

PM criticises opposition attack on coronavirus testing

Boris Johnson has criticised opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer describing his “continual attacks” on Baroness Dido Harding as “unseemly and unjustified”.

Sir Keir accused the prime minister of confusion over testing capacity with Baroness Harding and Matt Hancock giving different explanations regarding problems in Covid-19 testing.

Report by Blairm.

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for PMQs

Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:20Published

U.K. leader tightens up COVID restrictions as virus surges back

 "This is the moment when we must act," Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Britons as hit pubs and restaurants with new rules.
CBS News
Raab: If we all pull together we'll get to Christmas without national lockdown [Video]

Raab: If we all pull together we'll get to Christmas without national lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that if everyone follows the updatedCovid-19 rules set out by Boris Johnson "we have a good chance of makingprogress". On Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister said the nation faces an“unquestionably difficult” winter and warned the latest restrictions couldlast for the next six months.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Covid: Boris Johnson warns of tougher measures if new rules are flouted

 Boris Johnson says "we must reserve the right to go further" with measures if cases keep rising.
BBC News

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Labour leader questions Government's approach to curbing spread of Covid-19 [Video]

Labour leader questions Government's approach to curbing spread of Covid-19

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer questions the Government's latest measures tocurb the rise of coronavirus infections.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published
Starmer: We warned the Prime Minister months ago [Video]

Starmer: We warned the Prime Minister months ago

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer has said he along with The Academy of Medical Scientists warned of testing issues months ago. The leader of the opposition added that a second lockdown is not inevitable and one would be 'a huge failure of government'. Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published
Starmer: Second national lockdown would be sign of Government failure [Video]

Starmer: Second national lockdown would be sign of Government failure

Sir Keir Starmer has said a second national lockdown would be a “sign ofGovernment failure, not an act of God”, and would take an “immense toll” onpublic health and the economy. Speaking from Doncaster, the Labour leader toldthe virtual party conference: “The warnings yesterday from the Government’sadvisers were stark. They can’t be ignored".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:38Published
Starmer: This government is holding us back [Video]

Starmer: This government is holding us back

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused the government of holding the country back, during a keynote speech at the party's virtual conference. Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:52Published

Dido Harding Dido Harding British businesswoman and Conservative life peer

Coronavirus test chief Baroness Harding denies system is failing as pressure mounts [Video]

Coronavirus test chief Baroness Harding denies system is failing as pressure mounts

As pressure continued to mount on the Government over the chaos in the testingsystem, Baroness Harding – head of NHS Test and Trace – acknowledged thatdemand was outstripping capacity as she was questioned by the Science andTechnology Committee.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published
Testing demand high due to symptomless requests [Video]

Testing demand high due to symptomless requests

Baroness Harding says the current demand for coronavirus testing is "multiples" of the overall testing supply, making access increasingly challenging for the public. Though she acknowledged a delay caused by a shortfall in laboratory processing capacity, she also suggested demand from people without Covid-19 symptoms was putting a strain on the system. Report by Connerv.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:05Published
Matt Hancock defends appointment of Baroness Harding as new health body chief [Video]

Matt Hancock defends appointment of Baroness Harding as new health body chief

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says finding people who don't have coronavirussymptoms is the "biggest challenge", while insisting that Baroness DidoHarding is the right person to lead the National Institute for HealthProtection.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published
Baroness Dido Harding to lead new public health body [Video]

Baroness Dido Harding to lead new public health body

Baroness Dido Harding, who runs the NHS Test and Trace scheme, is to take onanother key role in the UK’s efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Delhi riots: No coercive action against Facebook VP till October 15, says SC over Delhi assembly panel summons

 The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed a Delhi legislative assembly panel not to take coercive action against Facebook India VP and MD Ajit Mohan till October..
IndiaTimes
Labour: Serco Test and Trace is 'not good enough' [Video]

Labour: Serco Test and Trace is 'not good enough'

Labour's Rachel Reeves has criticised the government for outsourcing their Test and Trace system, describing US company Serco's model as "not good enough". The shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster also branded the government's "failure" to get a working Test and Trace system in the summer months as a "dereliction of duty". Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published

A new lawsuit may force YouTube to own up to the mental health consequences of content moderation

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

For big tech platforms, one of the more urgent questions to arise during the pandemic’s early months was how..
The Verge

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Hancock announces childcare exemption for local lockdown areas [Video]

Hancock announces childcare exemption for local lockdown areas

Local lockdown restrictions in England will be eased to allow people to lookafter children or vulnerable adults from outside their household. HealthSecretary Matt Hancock acknowledged that such arrangements were a “lifeline”for many people, and without them they were unable to do their jobs.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published
Hancock announces £500 payment for people who self-isolate [Video]

Hancock announces £500 payment for people who self-isolate

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that people on low incomes who need to self-isolate with Covid-19 will be eligible for a £500 payment from next Monday. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK warned of 'tipping point' for another lockdown

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned Britain is at a "tipping point" as he refused to rule out a second national coronavirus lockdown if the public fails to..
New Zealand Herald
Hancock: UK faces tipping point in Covid pandemic [Video]

Hancock: UK faces tipping point in Covid pandemic

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned the government will not hesitate to take "more stringent action" should the public continue flout lockdown restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published

