PM criticises opposition attack on coronavirus testing

Boris Johnson has criticised opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer describing his “continual attacks” on Baroness Dido Harding as “unseemly and unjustified”.

Sir Keir accused the prime minister of confusion over testing capacity with Baroness Harding and Matt Hancock giving different explanations regarding problems in Covid-19 testing.

Report by Blairm.

